Guilty Won’t Be Spared: Assam CM On SI Exam Scam

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday the investigation on the state’s Police sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam is underway and anyone found guilty will not be spared.

The chief minister said the investing agency was asked to conduct the inquiry.

Addressing the media at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra today, Sonowal said there will be no compromises made in the investigation and continual progress is being made.

The minister further added the suspects involved in the scam will all be nabbed.

Furthermore, Sonowal stressed that each meritorious student will be given justice. In this connection a new recruitment board has been constituted.

He even asserted that the government had cancelled the examination within 15 minutes of the reported leak of the question papers.

After completion of the investigation, the numerous facets to the scam will be revealed, the chief minister added and claimed that such incidents have taken place under various state governments since 1952 but the current government is trying to maintain transparency and disclose every aspect of the scam.