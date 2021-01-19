Top StoriesNational

Gujarat: 15 Sleeping Labourers Crushed To Death By Truck

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident, a total of 15 labourers, who were sleeping on the footpath near a road, were crushed to death by a truck near Gujarat’s Surat.

As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday early morning when a dumper truck ran over the labourers who were sleeping, killing 15 of them on the spot. Few others who were  injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled their deaths and expressed grief on Twitter.

“The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi”

