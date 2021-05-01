Top StoriesNational

Gujarat: 18 Covid Patients Dead In Fire At Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
As many as 18 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch on Saturday.

“As per information at 6.30 am on Saturday, the death count in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths,” a police official told PTI.

As per reports, there were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am.

The 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, a senior police officer in Bharuch, Rajendrasinh Chudasama, said.

The COVID-19 designated hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from Ahmedabad, and is being run by a trust.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway.

