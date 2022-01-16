Gujarat: 5 Killed As Truck Collides With Car In Banaskantha District

Five people were killed in a road accident in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday as a truck collided with a car.

The incident took place on the Tharad – Dhanera highway in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Sunday morning. The gruesome accident occurred as a speeding truck collided with a car leaving three people dead on the spot. Two others died in the hospital while receiving treatment, reported ANI.

A police team from the Tharad police station rushed to the spot upon hearing of the accident. A police officer said, “A truck collided with a car on the highway. Five people have died. Of these, three people died on the spot and two people died during treatment at the hospital”.

Meanwhile, the police have opened an investigation into the matter and are probing it.

