Gujarat: 6 Killed, Over 20 Others Hospitalized In Gas Leak Incident

At least six people were killed and over 20 others were hospitalized in a gas leak incident that took place at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday.

“Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today,” the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Omkar Chaudhary informed.

As per reports, the tanker which leaked was filled with Jerry Chemical. When the driver of the tanker was trying to dump the waste in a drain, the chemical came in contact with the air, leading to the disaster.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tanker has fled the spot.

Police have reached the spot and have started an investigation on the matter.