Gujarat: 7 Dead After Truck Collides With Car

In an unfortunate incident, seven people were killed after a speeding dumper truck collided with a car in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the incident happened in Patdi area of the district. Visuals show the car was badly mangled due to the impact, while the truck had damage at the front.

Police officials said the car caught fire after the collision. The driver of the truck on the other hand reportedly fled the scene after the deadly crash.

More details awaited.