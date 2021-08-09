NationalTop Stories

Gujarat: 8 Dead Including Children As Truck Rams Into Huts

Pratidin Bureau

In a tragic incident, 8 people including two children were killed after a truck rammed into their huts in Gujarat’s Amreli late Sunday night.

According to ANI, the incident happened due to the truck driver falling asleep while driving. The truck was enroute Jafrabad in Amreli district from Rajkot.

The truck driver was arrested later and the bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Rathod (35), Narshi Sankhla (60), Navghan Sankhla (65), Hemraj Solanki (37), Lakshmi Sankhla (30), Sukan Sakhla (13) Puja Sankhla (8), and Lala Rathod (20).

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief on the tragic incident and instructed the district administration officials to provide all the necessary help to the victims.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.

