Gujarat: At least 9 Killed, 17 Injured in a Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: ANI
At least 9 people killed while 17 others have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two trucks at Vadodara in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The accident ocurred on a bridge near the Waghodia crossroad at Vadodara between a dumper truck and another vehicle.

The incident took place at 3 am on Wednesday.

The mishap led to a huge traffic jam on the highway.

The deceased were taken to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. Of the deceased, there are five women, three men, and a child. 

