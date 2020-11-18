Gujarat: At least 9 Killed, 17 Injured in a Road Accident

At least 9 people killed while 17 others have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two trucks at Vadodara in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The accident ocurred on a bridge near the Waghodia crossroad at Vadodara between a dumper truck and another vehicle.

The incident took place at 3 am on Wednesday.

The mishap led to a huge traffic jam on the highway.

The deceased were taken to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. Of the deceased, there are five women, three men, and a child.