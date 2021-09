Gujarat CM Resigns, Becomes 4th BJP CM To Step Down In 2021

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister on Saturday evening.

Rupani made the announcement while talking to the media, however, he did not reveal the reason that prompted him to step down.

Rupani had been serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat since 7 August 2016 and is currently a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly representing Rajkot West.

This year, Rupani became the fourth BJP chief minister to step down.