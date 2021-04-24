Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel Hospitalized After Testing COVID +ve

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has been admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“I had undergone an RT-PCR test after having symptoms. The report came positive. On the advice of doctors, I am being admitted to Mehta Hospital. I urge all my close contacts to take care of their health,” he tweeted in Gujrati.

મને કોરોનાનાં સામાન્ય લક્ષણો જણાતા મેં કોરોનાનો RT-PCR ટેસ્ટ કરાવેલ હતો જેનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવેલ છે. ડૉક્ટરોની સલાહ પર હું યુ.એન. મહેતા હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ થઈ રહ્યો છું.મારી આપ સૌને આગ્રહભરી વિનંતી છે કે હાલમાં મારા સંપર્કમાં આવેલા તમામ લોકોને પોતે સ્વસ્થ છે તેની કાળજી લેવા વિનંતી. — Nitin Patel (@Nitinbhai_Patel) April 24, 2021

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh COVID cases, while 2,626 succumbed to the virus. The cumulative tally of the total cases stands at 1,66,10,481.