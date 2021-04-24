Top StoriesNational

Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel Hospitalized After Testing COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
46

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has been admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“I had undergone an RT-PCR test after having symptoms. The report came positive. On the advice of doctors, I am being admitted to Mehta Hospital. I urge all my close contacts to take care of their health,” he tweeted in Gujrati.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh COVID cases, while 2,626 succumbed to the virus. The cumulative tally of the total cases stands at 1,66,10,481.

