Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory
A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Valsad of Gujarat on Saturday.
Fire fighting operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.
As per reports, the fire broke out just before noon and fire tenders rushed to the spot upon getting information. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Furthermore, it remains to be confirmed whether there were people inside the factory when it caught fire.