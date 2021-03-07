Gujarat Man Tests COVID +ve Days After Receiving Vaccine

A Gujarat man has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

On January 16, the man, who is a health official, had taken the first vaccine jab. He got the second dose on February 15. Five days after, he complained of fever and was examined, which detected the virus upon testing.

“He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday,” Gandhinagar’s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki said.

According to Solanki, it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered. He also stated that one must wear masks and adhere to COVID safety protocols even after taking doses of the vaccine.