Gujarat: Over 25 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Police Station Premises

Over 25 vehicles were gutted in a fire on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station in Gujarat in the wee hours of Sunday.

As per reports, a fire broke out in the recovered vehicle and goods belonging in the compound of Kheda Town police station and vehicles filled with chemicals had caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders of Ahmedabad, Mehmedwad, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were also involved in attempts to douse the fire. After one and a half-hour of struggle, the teams brought the fire under control.