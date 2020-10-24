Gujarat: PM Modi Launches 3 Developmental Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated three projects in Gujarat on farmers’ welfare, healthcare, and tourism development.

In connection to farmers’ welfare, the prime minister launched ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ which aimed at providing all-day electricity to the farmers in the state for irrigation and farming purposes.

PM Modi said, “Farmers should save water and adopt the mantra ”per drop, more crop,” adding, “Farmers will get electricity during the day, but, they should also emphasize on saving more water”.

In the health care sector, PM Modi inaugurated a Paediatric Heart Hospital at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, made on an investment of ₹ 470 crore by the state’s health and family welfare department.

Furthermore, he launched a 2.3 km-long ropeway project on Mount Girnar near Junagadh city in Ahmedabad. It is said to be reportedly the longest temple ropeway in Asia.

