Gujarat: South African Returnee Tests Positive for Omicron Variant

A returnee from South Africa has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the state health department has confirmed.

The person came to Jamnagar from South Africa two days ago. After the person tested positive for Covid-19 during screening at the airport, the authorities sent the person’s sample for genome sequencing to a lab in Pune.

The genome sequencing revealed that the person was infected with the newly discovered Omicron variant of coronavirus.

