Covid 19Top Stories

Gujarat: South African Returnee Tests Positive for Omicron Variant

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A returnee from South Africa has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the state health department has confirmed.

The person came to Jamnagar from South Africa two days ago. After the person tested positive for Covid-19 during screening at the airport, the authorities sent the person’s sample for genome sequencing to a lab in Pune.

The genome sequencing revealed that the person was infected with the newly discovered Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Related News

Ajaz Patel Creates History by Bagging 10 Wickets in an…

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Names of 19 Awardees in 3…

Fake TET Certificates Seized By CID of Assam Police

Nipon Goswami to be Conferred with Lifetime Achievement…

ALSO READ: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Names of 19 Awardees in 3 Categories

You might also like
Assam

Privatization of NRL Won’t be Accepted: Pradyut

Business

Jio Fiber : Technology of The Future

Top Stories

“Anguished By Tarun Gogoi’s Passing Away” – PM Modi

Assam

Guwahati: Awareness on New Traffic Rules

National

4 killed , several injured in Mumbai’s Crystal Tower fire break out

Assam

Majuli: Ferry Services Suspended