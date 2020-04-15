Gujrat CM & HM at risk, MLA Corona +Ve

Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with Home Minister and Health Minister are at risk as Gujrat MLA Imran Khedawala is tested Corona positive.

The Chief Minister and others met the MLA hours before he was tested positive. All of them were part of a review meeting and also attended the press conference.

This has sent the whole Gujrat administration into a tizzy forcing the top echelons of the administration going into self-quarantine.

Sources said the MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia was running a temperature for several days and had given his samples for testing. But he was out and about before the results came in, sources said. He is currently admitted in Gandhinagar’s SVP hospital, a facility dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Videos from the meeting with the Chief Minister, which was held this morning, show they followed the rules of social distancing and sat at least a meter apart. Besides the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by the state ministers for health and home.