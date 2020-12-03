National

Gunfight between Maoists & security forces in Jharkhand

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
25

An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Palamu district’s Salandir forest on Thursday, which leads to the seize of arms and ammunition from the terrorist group.

It was around 9.30 a.m. when the gunfight broke out between the joint troops of 134 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Police, and over a dozen Maoists in Salandir forest, police said.

During the search, one AK-47 with three magazines, one Bolt action rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one country-made weapon, and two wireless sets were seized from the battle-ground.

Related News

Dilli Chalo: ‘The Great Khali’ Comes Out In…

Former Punjab CM Returns Padma Vibhushan

Declare Journalists Who Die Of COVID As Warriors: PCI

Rajinikanth To Launch His New Pol Party In January

The search operation is still going on and more details are awaited.
It may be stated that, on November 29, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district, had succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in that ambush.

You might also like
Regional

BJP starts helicopter campaigns

National

Goa Forward Party Breaks Alliance With BJP

Pratidin Exclusive

BJP IT cell worker sacked for persecuting woman

National

Counting progresses, BJP leads

Top Stories

Eid on Monday as moon not sighted today

Regional

Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram Today

Comments
Loading...