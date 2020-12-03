Gunfight between Maoists & security forces in Jharkhand

An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Palamu district’s Salandir forest on Thursday, which leads to the seize of arms and ammunition from the terrorist group.

It was around 9.30 a.m. when the gunfight broke out between the joint troops of 134 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Police, and over a dozen Maoists in Salandir forest, police said.

During the search, one AK-47 with three magazines, one Bolt action rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one country-made weapon, and two wireless sets were seized from the battle-ground.

The search operation is still going on and more details are awaited.

It may be stated that, on November 29, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district, had succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in that ambush.