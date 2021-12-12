Gunotsav To Be Held In 2 Phases Next Year :CM Sarma At Meeting

The proposed Gunotsav will cover 46,251 Government, Provincialized, and Tea Garden Managed Schools covering 42,51,524 students, the note added.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended a meeting at Janata Bhavan to discuss the detailed framework for Gunotsav to be held next year.

Present in the meeting were Adviser Education Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary Education B Kalyan Chakraborty, and other senior officials of the Education Department.

While discussing the detailed framework along with changes of parameters for scholastic evaluation to be carried under the initiative, the meet decided to hold the Gunotsav in two phases next year.

In an official notification from the CM’s Public Relations Cell, dated December 12, it was informed that the first phase of Gunotsav will be organized next year from 5th to 7th April and the second phase from 20th to 22nd April.

The proposed Gunotsav will cover 46,251 Government, Provincialized, and Tea Garden Managed Schools covering 42,51,524 students, the note added.

The CM asked the officials to develop the implementation framework focusing on the celebration of quality and to ensure quality education with improved learning outcomes.

ALSO READ: MC Mary Kom Inaugurates 52nd Varsity Week Of DU