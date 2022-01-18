Gurukul Grammer School Shut Down Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Notably, several faculty members of Gurukul Grammer School were showing symptoms like cough and cold for the past three to four days. In spite of that, the school was reportedly conducting classes.

Amid a Covid-19 outbreak, a total of 30 people tested positive on Tuesday at Gurukul Grammer Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School in Guwahati after 144 teaching and non-teaching staff were tested for the virus.

22 teachers and eight other non-teaching staff of the leading educational institute tested positive for Covid-19 following a testing drive conducted at the institute.

A team of district administration and health department reached the school today after the concerned parents of students informed the district collector in this regard.

The health department team reached the school and examined each staff member. During the mass testing, 30 of them tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the immediate closure of the institute in light of the situation, until further notice.

