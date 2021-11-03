Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Shame! ‘Gutka’ Stains Witnessed On Guwahati’s New Bridge Even Before Inauguration

By Pratidin Bureau

Even before inauguration, ‘gutka’ and ‘betel nut’ spit stains were witnessed on the new ‘Art Bridge’ in Guwahati’s Supermarket area.

Some people have deliberately spat on the new bridge, the act of which was condemned by netizens as well the artists who poured their heart out to bring the bridge to life.

One of the artists said that it felt like somebody spat “on our face, not on the bridge”.

Related News

Centre Releases GST Compensation, Assam Receives Rs 159.56…

T20 World Cup: India Demolishes Afghanistan By 66 Runs

Assam Logs 276 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Cricket: Rahul Dravid Named As New Head Coach

In view of the same, netizens have urged the state government to take action and impose heavy penalty on these uncivilized people.

The bridge is set to be inaugurated tomorrow (November 4) by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is noteworthy to mention that things like this have occurred before as well. Just after the inauguration of the GS road foot-over bridge, spit stains were found on some parts of it, enraging netizens and residents alike.

You might also like
Assam

BJP Alleges Islamist Outfit PFI Could Be Behind Attack On Police During Eviction…

Assam

Statewide Protests Launched Against CAB

Guwahati News

Guwahati: First International Advanced ERCP Course Held In Swagat Hospital

Assam

Elephant calf found dead in Chandrapur

National

Over 77K BSNL Employees Opted for VRS

Top Stories

Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur