Guv Forms Committee To Oversee Dibrugarh Varsity Functionalities

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday constituted a high-level three-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged financial irregularities by suspended Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Ranjit Kumar Tamuli.

A press release from the Raj Bhavan stated that the committee headed by former Judge, Gauhati High Court, Indira Shah, with Prof M P Bezbaruah of Gauhati University as member secretary and Senior Accounts Officer (Retd) of the Office of Principal Accountant General Dilip Kumar Dutta as its member will look into matters of financial transaction and allegations of corruption, indiscipline, misuse of funds and powers of the university during the last five years.

The committee will also inquire on the complaints received by the governor from Dibrugarh University Teachers Association, Dibrugarh University Officers Association, Dibrugarh University Employees Association, and Lahowal BJP MLA Rituparna Baruah, alleging gross financial anomalies and misappropriation of funds by Tamuli, and the report of a fact-finding committee constituted in this matter.

The governor constituted the high-level committee, after a panel headed by the chairmanship of commissioner and secretary to the higher education department, Preetom Saikia submitted a report based on which the governor also the chancellor of the varsity found, “prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of the vice-chancellor”.

On February 11, the governor suspended the vice-chancellor with immediate effect.