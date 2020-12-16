Guv’s Nominated Members To BTC Announced

UPPL, BJP and GSP ruled Bodoland Territorial Council administration has announced the Governor’s nomination of six members to the BTC.

On Wednesday, the newly appointed BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro submitted the names of six members as Governor’s nominees for the council to the Chief Secretary of the state.

The six candidates are Madhav Ch. Chetry (Gorkha), Samapawati Deka (Sarania Kachari), Wilson Hasda (Santhal), Pradip Kumar Bhuyan (Keot), Hemanta Kumar Rabha (Rabha), and Arpana Medhi (General).

The Governor’s nominees have been recommended under Para 2 (1) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India as per proviso inserted by Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2003 (44 of 2003).

The letter read that CEM Pramod Boro has been directed to convey the approval of Governor of Assam in regard to the nomination of six candidates belonging to various unrepresented communities to the 4th Bodoland Territorial Council as recommended by Boro.

The swearing-in ceremony of the forty members of the fourth BTC administration took place on December 15.