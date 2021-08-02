Guwahati: 1 Constable, 3 Home Guards Suspended For Extorting Money From Truckers

One Constable and three Home Guards of Guwahati police were suspended on Monday for extorting money from trucks going to and fro on National Highway 37.

The four personnel were removed from duty in the West Police district of Guwahati after video footages showed them taking money from trucks moving on the highway.

An inquiry into the matter was initiated soon after receiving information on the same.

The four personnel are – UBC Dulal Kumar, HG Nasir Ali and HG Ranjit Hazarika of Garchuk PS and HG Naba Kr. Kalita of Jalukbari PS.