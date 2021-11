In a tragic accident, a youth was killed near ISBT in Guwahati on Monday afternoon.

The deceased identified as one Sudhir Roy lost control of the two-wheeler he was driving, a Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS07B4354, dashed into a hydra vehicle, and died on spot.

The accident occurred at National Highway 37 while Roy was en route to Jalukbari. Roy hailed from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.

Roy’s body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.