Guwahati: 1 Killed, 1 Injured As Truck Rams Into Bike In Sarusajai

In yet another road accident in Guwahati’s Sarusajai, one person was killed and another was injured as a truck hit the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as one Runu Das of Mathgharia in the Noonmati area in Guwahati. She was reportedly travelling on a paid ride when the incident happened.

The incident occurred in the Sarusajai area of Assam’s Guwahati last night when a truck, reportedly coming from Khanapara towards Lokhra in the city, hit the two of them. The bike rider was seriously injured while the woman died on the spot.

The two were reportedly dragged for over a kilometer after being hit. The collision was so strong that the deceased woman’s body was left in an unrecognisable state.

The truck involved in the incident has registration numbers AS 02 AC 7662 while the bike’s numbers are AS 01 EW 6813.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was detained by the Garchuk police. The injured rider was sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a police official informed. He further informed that the woman was killed on the spot.

The detained truck driver, on the other hand, alleged negligent driving on part of the bike riders and said that the brakes of his truck had also failed, leading to the accident. Meanwhile, the handyman alongside him has reportedly fled the scene.

