Guwahati: 1 Killed at Road Accident in Silpukhuri

In a tragic accident, a person died after a scooty rider was hit by a sand carrying truck at Silpukhuri in Guwahati on Friday night at around 11.30 PM.

The person identified as Ranjan Baishya was a pharmacist. Baishya, who hailed from Tamulpur was staying in Guwahati for his work purpose. The truck hit the scooty near the police point at Silpukhuri when Baishya was on his way to home. The scooty rider Ranjan Baishya was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead.

