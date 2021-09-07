Guwahati: 1 Man Arrested Over Fake Medical Certification

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Fake Medical Certificate
Representative Image

A man has been arrested by the Guwahati Police on Tuesday on charges of medical referral board documents forgery.

The Bhangagarh Police on Tuesday arrested 1 man identified as Ganesh Kalita in the whole case.

According to sources, the arrested man Ganesh Kalita had been working in State Dispensary in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Related News

Forest Timber Trading Licenses Cancelled For Non Compliance…

Guwahati: 10 Held For Production, Sale Of Illegal Liquor

Guwahati Among 6 New Cities Shortlisted For New IPL Team

Complaints of Crimes Against Women Are in Rise by 46%: NCW

Arrested Ganesh Kalita helped in making fake referral letters from medical colleges.

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Authority had filed a case against 40 officials with the fake certificate incident.

 The GMCH authority has registered three cases at the Bhangagarh police station on Tuesday.

Also Read: SC Expresses Concern Over Fake, Communal News By Some Channels

You might also like
Assam

Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway To Launch Soon

National

Hearing against Rafale deal plea on October 10

Assam

CAB is Unconstitutional: Ningombam Bupenda Meitei

Sports

Virat Kohli Gears Up For World cup 2019

Assam

1000 AYUSH Centres To Be Established In Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

Top Stories

Pollution control board withdraws ‘Closure Notice’ given To Baghjan oil…