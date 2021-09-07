Guwahati: 1 Man Arrested Over Fake Medical Certification

A man has been arrested by the Guwahati Police on Tuesday on charges of medical referral board documents forgery.

The Bhangagarh Police on Tuesday arrested 1 man identified as Ganesh Kalita in the whole case.

According to sources, the arrested man Ganesh Kalita had been working in State Dispensary in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Arrested Ganesh Kalita helped in making fake referral letters from medical colleges.

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Authority had filed a case against 40 officials with the fake certificate incident.

The GMCH authority has registered three cases at the Bhangagarh police station on Tuesday.