Guwahati: 10 Held For Production, Sale Of Illegal Liquor

By Pratidin Bureau

In a major haul, the Kamrup Metro Excise Department nabbed 10 persons in connection to the production and sale of illegal liquor in Guwahati following multiple raids.

As per a report, over 250 litres of illegally distilled liquor, 2,500 kg of fermented wash, and cash amount of Rs 6,000 were seized during the raids spanning in six areas of the city.

These areas are –

  • Athgaon, Bhootnath, 2 no. Railway gate, and Narengi Railway gate.
  • Boonda, Chapaidang, Prem Nagar, Panikhaity, and Hajongbari.
  • Sonaighuli, and Sawkuchi.
  • Dispur Kachari Basti, Birubari, and Rupnagar.
  • Uzan Bazar, and Narengi.
  • Bhootnath, Fatasil Ambari, and Athgaon.

Meanwhile, the arrestees were sent to judicial custody under Kamrup (M) district.

