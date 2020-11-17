Guwahati: 11 Imposters Dressed As Army Officials Arrested

In a shocking incident, eleven imposters masquerading as army officials carrying fake identity cards and wearing camouflaged uniforms were arrested in Guwahati on Monday night.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Das, Saurav Sharma, Dhiman Krishna, Joymoni Sharma, Nayanjyoti Gautam, Bijoy Moni Sharma, Dijen Sharma, Riponjoy Goswami, Rupam Sharma, Gyananda Das and Kaushik Bhuyan. The arrested persons belong to Patacharkuchi in Bajali, Baihata Chariali and Satharbari in Nalbari.

The team of eleven lead by Dhiman Krishna were arrested at MES in Borjhar Airport last night, while, they were noticed patrolling by the police.

The city police also recovered a Maruti Swift car, five motorbikes and fake identity cards.