Guwahati: 14 COVID Patients Admitted to MMCH

Assam on Wednesday reported 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 14 are from Guwahati including a surgery patient and a health worker.

All the 14 patients have been admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday night itself. 12 patients were in different quarantine centers while one is the health worker of MMCH and the other is a surgery patient admitted to one of the private hospitals in the city.

According to the Superintendent of MMCH, 86 patients are admitted to the hospital.

However, Tilak Deka, the laboratory technician of MMCH was tested positive of the infection and is now under treatment in the hospital.

The number of patients who were in quarantine center at different hotels is Hotel Dynasty- 2, MTC – 2, Sunview International: 3, Amrit Regency: 2, Blue Moon: 2, and Gateway Grandeur: 3

Meanwhile, Tilak Deka alleged that he was on duty till Wednesday morning but his allegations have been denied by the superintendent of MMCH. The superintendent, however, denied the allegations of Deka and said that he came to the hospital to collect the reports.