Guwahati: 14-Year-Old Girl Murdered In Uzan Bazaar

A 14-year old girl was found murdered in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazaar area on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was identified as one Dimple Kumawat, a student of class 8 at Angels of God High School.

Sources said she was bludgeoned to death with a pressure cooker as well as a ‘Pota guti’ (a kitchen tool used for grinding).

The incident happened after both her parents went to the market in the morning. She was alone at home.

The suspect has not been identified yet. Police have reached the scene and an investigation into the matter is underway.