Guwahati: 150th Birth Anniversary of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Observed

The 150th birth anniversary of Pandit Hem Chandra Goswami has been celebrated at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad.

He wrote the first Assamese sonnet Priyotomar Sithi and published the first Assamese dictionary Hemkosh by Hemchandra Barua.

Former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Kanaksen Deka, President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad Dhiren Sarma, Vice President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Mrinalini Devi, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women University Malini Goswami, Hemchandra Goswami’s grandsons of Nava Goswami, Bipul Goswami and others attended the programme organized at Rabindra Bhawan.

Keeping in solidarity with a programme, a cultural procession has also been taken out from Hemchandra Goswami’s residence at Uzanbazar in Guwahati to Rabindra Bhawan in which students from several colleges have participated.

The procession was inaugurated by Mrinalini Devi.

