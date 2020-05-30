GUWAHATI | 155 people return from Kuwait under VBM

Under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) for northeast India, a Jazeera Airways flight with 155 deportees arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Friday evening.

As many as 155 Indians deported by Kuwait landed in Guwahati in Assam on Friday and would be quarantined, officials said.

According to health and security officials, 52 deportees are from Tripura and 103 from Assam. Swab samples of all the returnees would be tested and they would remain in mandatory quarantine.

An Assam government health official in Guwahati said that the deportees would be quarantined and legal proceedings and formalities would start thereafter.