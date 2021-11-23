Guwahati: 175-Year-Old ‘Orunodoi’ Magazine To Be Put For Exhibition

The Nanda Talukdar Foundation said that the only remaining copy of Orunodoi, which was well preserved, will be on exhibition for the public to see.

On the completion of 175 years of Assam’s first News Magazine, ‘Orunodoi’, the Nanda Talukdar Foundation has announced that it will put the historic magazine’s only remaining copy up for exhibition.

The Nanda Talukdar Foundation said that the only remaining copy of Orunodoi, which was well preserved, will be on exhibition for the public to see. It will be kept in the museum of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre.

The editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah will be present at the event to formally put the copy on exhibition. The event will be held on Monday, November 29 at 3.30 pm at the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, built around the old DC Bungalow in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area.

ALSO READ: Assam: 207 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.56 %