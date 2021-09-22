Guwahati: 1st Electric Charging Station Inaugurated at Lokhra

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli inaugurated the first electric vehicle charging station of the Northeast region in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The electric charging station has been inaugurated as the electronic vehicles are considered to be more sustainable than oil-driven cars. The government has taken the step with an aim to reduce pollution in Guwahati and promote eco-friendly means of travel.

The charging station is located at a petrol pump in Lokhra. It takes approximately an hour for an electric vehicle to be fully charged and run for about 300 to 400 kilometres.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) also introduced 25 electric buses in the first phase and five full AC electric buses in the second phase. The buses can ride up to 120 kilometres. ASTC has installed charging stations in ISBT, Betkuchi and ASTC Complex, Platan Bazaar.

The buses will run to and fro from Kamakhya temple to Paltan Bazaar.

