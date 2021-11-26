Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: 2 Children Abandoned By Parents On The Streets

By Pratidin Bureau
Two children were reportedly abandoned by their parents on the streets in Guwahati’s Maligaon area.

The two children have been identified as Suman Kumari (4) and Kajal Kumari (7).

Both were rescued by Jalukbari police.

Later, they were handed over to Childline, after which the children were given refuge in Snehalaya in Noonmati by the Children Welfare Committee.

As per a report, the girls were victims of domestic abuse by their father. The duo has not been able to give any information regarding their parents or the location of their house.

