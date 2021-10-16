Guwahati: 2 Children Gets Trapped Inside New Footbridge Lift

Two children were trapped inside a lift of the newly installed foot-over bridge at the Boripara area in Maligaon on Saturday.

According to a report, the two children remained stuck inside the lift for over half an hour. It has been suspected that the incident took place due to electrical failure.

The state disaster response force (SDRF) and police forces started a rescue operation to successfully rescue the children after few moments as a quick response.

The rescue team had to cut the door of the lift to rescue the two children. They were quickly rushed for medical treatment immediately.

The incident created a tense situation in the entire city where several footbridges with lift facilities were set up for public convenience.

This footbridge in Maligaon was built at a cost of 10.58 cr and was inaugurated by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

