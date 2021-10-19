Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: 2 Held For Selling Ganja From Grocery Store

By Pratidin Bureau

Two persons were detained for selling ganja from a grocery store in Guwahati’s Lokhra bazaar.

As many as nine packets were recovered from the store.

guwahati
The accused were identified as Rumi Mahanta (25) and the alleged supplier, Tapochi Biswas of Bhurgaon in Morigaon district.

“A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS apprehended one Rumi Mahanta (25), today evening, from her grocery shop in Lokhra Bazaar and recovered 9 packets of Ganja. The supplier – Tapochi Biswas of Village Mayeng 1, Bhurgaon in Morigaon was also arrested,” Guwahati police informed on Twitter.

