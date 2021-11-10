Guwahati: 2 Maintenance Workers Electrocuted In Khanapara

By Pratidin Bureau
The two had safety equipment on, but they might have mistakenly come in contact with a wire above them. Both of them have been rushed to the Guwahati Metro Hospital.

In a mishap, two people were electrocuted on Wednesday in the city’s Khanapara area. They have been rushed to Guwahati Metro Hospital.

The two were electricity maintenance workers, reportedly came in contact with a high conductor wire in Khanapara. They have been identified as Saddam Hussein and Sofiqul Islam.

Officials have informed that the line was shut down as maintenance work was going on. The two had safety equipment on, but they might have mistakenly come in contact with a wire above them. According to them, initial inquiry did not point towards any incompetence from their side, but a detailed inquiry will follow.

One of them has sustained minor burn injuries and both of them have been rushed to the Guwahati Metro Hospital at the promptness of the locals.

