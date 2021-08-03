Guwahati: 20 Snatchers, Burglars Arrested In Last 2 Days

A massive drive to nab snatchers and burglars was launched by Guwahati Police after multiple incidents were reported and lodged in Dispur and Hatigaon police stations.

Multiple teams being were formed and various hideouts and rented houses of the probable suspects were raided over the last two days.

During the operation, as many as 20 snatchers and burglars were arrested. City police also seized laptops, expensive mobiles, and also scooters.

According to an official statement, most of these snatchers and burglars are from Dhubri, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Kamrup (R), Goalpara, and Kamrup(M) districts, who live either in rented houses or take shelter under construction or abandoned buildings.

Below are details of the arrestees –

Mahidul Ali, (28) S/OKajibar Rahmanof beltola,Balaji, PS- Basistha, Kamrup(M)

Hasan Ali (27) S/O Saijuddin Aliof chaygaon ,Goroimari, PS – Chaygaon, Kamrup (R)

Nayan Das (27) S/O Sukumar Dasof Gauripur, PS – Gauripur, Dist-Dhubri

Dharani Das (22) S/O Sukumar Dasof Gauripur, PS – Gauripur, Dist-Dhubri

Noor Hussain (24) S/O Abdul Sattarof chaygaon,Garoimari PS – Garoimari, Dist-Kamrup(R)

Jan Ali (22) S/O Ahom Aliof Majdia, Near Union bank, PS –Sarthebari, Dist-Barpeta

Mir Hussain (26) S/O Razak Aliof Majdia chowk,Majdia, PS – Sarthebari, Dist-Barpeta

Biki Ali (20) S/O Md Sofique Aliof Chaygaon,Dumi, PS- Chaygaon, Dist- Kamrup(R)

Rajesh Sahu (21) S/O Lt sukdevSahuof Ulubari, South Sarania, PS-Paltanbazar, Dist-Kamrup(M)

Bikramjitkonch @ Rahulboro (23) S/O Lt Dipukonch of kharghuli, Hirimbapur, PS- Latasil, kamrup(M).

Saibul Islam (23) S/O Bahadur Ali of vill- Kolgasia, PS- Kolgasia, Dist- Borpeta

Saibul Islam (39) S/O Sabaruddin of vill- 3 no. Colony, PS- Borpeta, Dist- Barpeta

Baharul Islam (28) S/O late Farman Ali of aulatoligaon. PS-lakhipur ,Goalpara

Chotu Ali, (26) S/O LtMatiur Rahman of Tanglihat, PS- Dhula, Darrang

Rahul Ali (20) S/O Abash Ali of Mukalmua, Bhangmanichowk, PS/dist- Nalbari

Rafique Hussain (22) S/OManuar Hussain of kharupetia, Nageswar, PS- Dalgaon, Dist- Darrang

Sahid Hussain (30) S/OTabib Hussain of Muslim Patti, Dist- Nalbari

Babul Ali (28) S/OJabar Ali of Gariyasukla , PS/dist- Barpeta

Rajesh Sahu (21) S/O Ltsukhdevsahu of ulubari, sarania, PS- Paltan Bazaar, Kamrup (M)

Umananda Das (19) S/O Ramu das of Abhaypur, PS -Hajo, Dist- Kamrup(R)

The drive shall continue to nab more accused, the statement further said.