Guwahati Customs division on Sunday evening seized 22 gold biscuits and arrested one person from Downtown bus stoppage in the city.

The arrestee was identified as one Ketan Singh, hailing from Mumbai. Police sources said Singh had been smuggling gold since a long time.

The market value of the seized gold biscuits is said to be Rs 2 crore.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read: Investigating Officer In Guwahati Rave Party Case Suspended For Negligence