Guwahati: 3 Arrested For Possession Of Nearly 13 Gms Of Heroin

A team of police officials from the West Guwahati Police Department apprehended three drug peddlers on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Anup Deb Nath of Lalganesh and the WGPD police under Garchuk Police Station arrested him from ISBT.

As a follow-up, a raid was conducted in the PowerHouse area, Kahilipara where another two accused Jintu Mandal and Utpal Das were apprehended, along with the possession of eight vials, one bag containing 12.65 gms of heroin, one scooty bearing the registration number AS01 DS 9301, and four mobile phones.

Further legal action has been initiated, an official statement from the Guwahati Police stated.