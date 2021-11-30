Guwahati: 3 Arrested For Running Sex Racket By Police, 3 Rescued

In a raid conducted by a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Chandmari Police Station on Monday in the Rajgarh, three people were arrested.

The three were accused have been identified as Mainu Gogoi, Nayan Moni Deka, and Pranjal Baishya.

They were arrested for their role in running an alleged sex racket, which was unearthed by the police. Acting on specific information, city police launched an operation and were able to bust the racket.

The three reportedly ran the racket from a three-storied building in the Rajgarh area of Guwahati.

The police further managed to rescue three victims while recovering six mobile phones from their possession.

The Guwahati Police informed about the arrests via its Twitter handle.

It read, “A CGPD team from Chandmari PS raided a house in Rajgarh & unearthed a vice racket being run by one Mainu Gogoi. Along with Gogoi, two others namely Nayan Moni Deka & Pranjal Baishya were arrested & sent to judicial custody. 6 mobiles were recovered. 3 victims were also rescued”.

