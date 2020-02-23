GUWAHATI: 3-day long Neon Tattoo Festival to conclude today

The three-day-long Neon Tattoo Festival 2020 Season 1, the first tattoo convention in the Northeast powered by t2 will conclude today.

The Neon (North East of Nation) Tattoo Festival, organised by Ripz Tattoo and Piercing, Tsthetic Progressive Work and Vicky Communication & Associates, at the North East Zonal Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Shilpgram, from Friday has witnessed live performances by bands, DJ shows, fashion shows, dance competitions, celebrity talk shows and panel discussions, B-boying, stunts and street dance, among others.

More than 100 tattoo artistes from across the country and abroad who demonstrated the art of live tattooing while participating in competitions.