Guwahati: 3 Foot-Over Bridges To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the three newly constructed foot over-bridges located at Dispur, Khanapara, and Kamakhya areas of Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources the Kamakhya Gate foot-over bridge will be inaugurated first at 8am.

Following this, the one at Income Tax Department office and the one near Vivanta Hotel will be inaugurated.

In the meantime, flowers have been used to enhance the beauty of the bridge.

The Public Works Department has been greeted by writing “Welcome to Guwahati”.

The construction of the bridge has cost about Rs 12 crore. The length of the bridge is 31.40 meter.