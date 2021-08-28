Guwahati: 4 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 2.79 Gm Heroin Seized

Assam Police have arrested four suspected drug traffickers with psychotropic substances and seized a large quantity of drugs from Pub Sarania in Guwahati, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.



The operations were conducted over the last two days in different parts in Guwahati, he added.



Four suspected drug peddlers, all in their twenties, were apprehended from Pub-Sarania area of the city, the spokesperson said.



Altogether 2.79 gm heroin packed in 28 plastic vials, two air rifles and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession, he said. The arrested have been identified as Johny Ali, Altaf Uddin Laskar, Ashok Chetri and Rahul Das.



“The recovered material was seized as per procedure and a case under NDPS Act registered,” he added.

ALSO READ: Centre Extends COVID-19 Containment Measures Till September 30



