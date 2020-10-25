Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: 4 Held With Counterfeit Currency

By Pratidin Bureau
Four persons, who circulated counterfeit currencies were arrested by the crime branch of Guwahati police in Panjabari on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the four accused, Nazrul Hasan, Afzarul Rahman, Nizamuddin, and Hamid Ali were apprehended by the crime branch team from a rented place where they ran the illegal trade of counterfeiting currencies.

The crime branch team seized currencies worth ten lakhs along with a fake currency printing machine, a two-wheeler, and expensive smartphones.

Further investigation is underway.

