At least 4 people were injured after a leopard attacked them near Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Lakhra on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the leopard subsequently entered the premises of Delhi Public School, the footage of which was caught on CCTV camera. One of the school security guards was also injured in the attack.

Forest officials trying to capture the leopard

Upon getting information, forest officials reached the scene along with city police to capture the extant animal.

More details awaited.