Guwahati: 4 School Students Goes Missing Near Pandu Ghat

Mishap reported in Guwahati City’s Pandu area on Sunday where four students went missing near the Brahmaputra River here in Guwahati today.

As per sources, the four students went to the Brahmaputra river to swim and take a bath after their tuition classes got over.

The missing young children are high school students studying in class 10.

The incident took place on Sunday near the SRP office at Pandu in Guwahati.

School bags and pairs of shoe had been recovered that belongs to the missing children from the Pandu ghat of the river Brahmaputra.

The belongings of the students are identified by their family members today.

Meanwhile, further investigation is ahead and search operation is carried out for the missing children.