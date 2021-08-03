Guwahati: 450 Covid-19 +VE Patients Undergo Treatment At GMCH

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent (GMCH) Dr. Abhijit Sarmah on Tuesday informed that currently, 450 Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment.

The district of Kamrup Metropolitan has an active caseload of 730.

Dr. Sarmah noted that the inflow of people from other places to Guwahati has led to an increase in cases of the deadly contagion.

As several research studies, health professionals, and the government have stated that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will hit India in August and will reach its peak in October, the superintendent in this connection asserted that GMCH is prepared to tackle the third wave effectively.

It may be mentioned that since April this year as many as 262 children have been admitted to GMCH for Covid-19 treatment. Presently, 19 minors are undergoing treatment at the largest public medical facility in the northeastern region.

Last year, the total caseload of children admitted to GMCH for Covid-19 was 228.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sarmah also informed that 21 people have been found infected with viral Japanese Encephalitis that primarily causes swelling of the brain and is accompanied by multiple seizures. One patient is admitted to the ICU, he added.